Rising Covid cases: Lockdown imposed at Sirpur village in Jagtial

The gram panchayat passed a unanimous resolution on Saturday after several people, who participated in a funeral a fortnight ago, tested positive for Covid-19

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Jagtial: In the wake of spurt in Covid-19 cases, Sirpur gram panchayat in Mallapur mandal of the district imposed ‘lockdown’ in the village from Sunday to April 15.

The gram panchayat passed a unanimous resolution on Saturday after several people, who participated in a funeral a fortnight ago, tested positive for Covid-19. With the number of cases in the village going up, district medical authorities conducted tests on all the villagers at a medical camp. So far, 27 villagers have tested positive for coronavirus.

With the increase in number of cases, village sarpanch Bukya Govind called for an emergency gram panchayat meeting and passed a resolution.

It was decided that hotels, tiffin centres and hair cutting salons would remain closed till April 15. Clothes shops, engineering and electrical shops, fertilizer shops and kirana stores would be allowed to open twice a day – from 6 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm – for the convenience of the public.

The gram panchayat instructed shop owners not to entertain people who don’t wear masks, and warned of Rs 1,000 in fine if anybody violates the panchayat resolution.

Asking the people not to venture out without masks, gram panchayat advised the residents not to gather in groups in public places such as water tanks, bus stand and other areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .