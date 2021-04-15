Rising Covid cases: Vemulawada shut for devotees from April 18 to 22

Temple authorities have taken this decision in the wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the temple town

Rajanna-Sircilla: Devotees will not be allowed for the celestial wedding of Sri Rama scheduled to be held on April 21 in Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple.

The shrine will be closed for devotees for five days from April 18 to 22. Temple authorities, in a statement on Thursday, urged pilgrims not to turn up at the shrine on those days.

The authorities said they took the decision since scores of devotees gathered at the shrine on the occasion of Sivakalyana held on March 31. They could not control the rush of pilgrims from reaching the temple town, and hence had decided not to allow devotees for the celestival wedding of Sri Rama.

Bakthostva Kalyanam and Rathostavam scheduled on April 21 on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami stand cancelled.

Besides the famous ritual in the shrine Kodemokku, all other rituals have also been cancelled.

Devotees can perform pujas online. If they register their names for different rituals through TS Mee Seva 2.0 or T Appfolio, the rituals would be performed in the shrine on their name.

