Rising feed costs send poultry farmers into a tizzy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Poultry farmers industry body National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) appealed the Government of India to allot at least two million tonne of damaged wheat, paddy and broken rice, which is unfit for human consumption. This will be used in poultry feed as a partial substitute for maize. This move will help farmers tide over acute shortage and also the steep increase in the price of maize and soya meal in the domestic market.

NECC said that the price of maize in the domestic market has increased from Rs 18,000 per tonne last year to about Rs 25,000 per ton presently. The price is expected to touch Rs 30,000 per tonne. Bihar, a key maize producing State, too is diverting it for production of biofuels.

NECC said the cost of production has gone up from Rs 4 per egg last year to Rs.4.75 – Rs.5 presently due to increase in the price of maize. However, the average farmgate price is hovering around Rs 3.50 per egg. This is resulting in a net loss of Rs l.5 to 1.75 per egg for the farmers. Unable to withstand such continuous losses, many small and marginal farmers and breeders have already shut or scaled down their operations.

Partial substitution of maize with other cheaper commodities will ensure that farmers do not lose their livelihoods. It will also ensure that eggs and chicken continue to be available to poorer sections. NECC has more than 25,000 members.

