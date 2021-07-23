RLG India launches e-waste awareness drive

By | Published: 7:02 pm

Hyderabad: Logistics solutions provider RLG India launched ‘Clean To Green On Wheels’ programme, an e-waste awareness and collection strategy. Under this programme, it will have mini trucks covering 110 cities and 300 towns in the country and also spread awareness about electronic waste.

The company aims to reach out to select schools, residents welfare associations, office clusters, bulk consumers, retailers, informal sectors and others. It will also conduct healthcare camps and conduct waste collection activities.

Neetu Kumari Prasad, Member Secretary, Telangana State Pollution Control Board, launched the drive from Sanath Nagar Industrial Estate.

Electronic waste (e-waste) includes discarded servers, computer monitors, motherboards, printers, mobile phones and chargers, compact discs, headphones, television sets, washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators. India is currently the third largest producer of e-waste in the world.

The company has been working towards establishing a formal e-waste management infrastructure, said Radhika Kalia, MD, RLG India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .