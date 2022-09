RM Bhasha, new Andhra Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

RM Bhasha will be the new Andhra Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Pathipati Samuel will be the new State Information Commissioner RM Bhasha will be the new Andhra Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Pathipati Samuel will be the new State Information Commissioner

Amaravati: RM Bhasha will be the new Andhra Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Pathipati Samuel will be the new State Information Commissioner in the AP Information Commission under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

A high-level committee chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday cleared their names. Bhasha will replace current CIC and former IAS officer P Ramesh Kumar.

Also Read Supreme Court admits writ petition to increase Assembly seats in Telangana, AP