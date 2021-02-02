RMP held for providing fake disability certificates in Mancherial

The CP said stern action would be taken against those who misuse the social security scheme and other initiatives of the government.

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Mancherial: A Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) from Dandepalli mandal was arrested by task force police on Tuesday for providing fake disability certificates to healthy persons to claim benefits under Aasara pensions.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police, speaking to the media here on Tuesday, said the accused, Upparapu Gangaiah, a native of Dharmaraopet village in Dandepalli mandal, was arrested after two victims approached the Dandepalli police who registered a case and took up investigation.

In the course of interrogation, Gangaiah confessed to cheating people to make some quick money. He admitted that he had collected Rs 40,000 from Kolluri Narsaiah and Suramalla Laxmaiah who did not have any disability, but wanted to get financial aid from the government.

Gangaiah promised the two that he would provide them with certificates for hearing impairment through Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADERAM). He also revealed that he had taken around Rs 20,000 each from 25 others from several parts of Luxettipet, Jannaram and Dandepalli mandals for such fake certificates.

The CP said stern action would be taken against those who misuse the social security scheme and other initiatives of the government. He stated that the list of ineligible beneficiaries was shared with District Collector Bharati Hollikeri , who would take steps to identify those who availed the scheme using the fabricated certificates.

Satyanarayana commended Task Force Inspector T Kiran, Sub-Inspector Lachanna, Luxettipet Inspector Narayana and Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Srikanth for showing spontaneity in arresting the RMP doctor and exposing his act.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .