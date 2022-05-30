Road accidents claim two lives in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Representational image

Adilabad: A youngster Katkuri Umesh (28) was killed on the spot when an unknown vehicle mowed down a two-wheeler in which he was travelling on national highway 44 at Mandagada village in Jainath mandal on Monday.

According to Jaianth Sub-Inspector Bitla Persis, the victim Mahesh hailed from Mandagada village. The accident took place at a curve resulting in instant death for him. He and his wife were proceeding to Adilabad from Mandagada at the time of the mishap. Rash and negligent driving is suspected to be the cause of the mishap.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman died when an auto-rickshaw mowed her down while she was crossing a road at Muttampet village in Koutala mandal. The victim was Karem Ammakka (75), a resident of Muttampet village. Based on a complaint received from one of her family members, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

