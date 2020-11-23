Roadshow turnout reflects TRS hold

KTR wins several rounds of applause as he lists out govt’s achievements at roadshows in NTR Nagar, Mansoorabad

By | Published: 9:03 pm 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: The Victoria Memorial Metro Station near the Ashtalakshmi temple arch and Mansoorabad crossroads were packed with people on Monday as TRS working president KT Rama Rao reached the spot on the third day of his roadshow ahead of the GHMC elections.

Rao’s promise of double bedroom flats to the poor was met with several rounds of applause, with thousands of people, including women from various localities abutting the Mansoorabad crossroads, enthusiastically cheering him. The area was jam-packed with people with many even finding spots on top of an under-construction building at Mansoorabad. The locality reverberated with ‘Jai Telangana’ slogans as the people declared their support for the ruling party.

Earlier, a cultural troupe enthralled the crowd at the junction with folk songs highlighting the development activities carried out by the TRS government over the last six years. People were waiting to have a glimpse of Rao and to wave to him as he arrived at the junction at 6.40 pm. Anticipating a huge crowd, the police diverted traffic from the Mansoorabad flyover.

Addressing the crowd, Rao said all the candidates from the LB Nagar Assembly constituency had won the GHMC elections last time and listed out the welfare and development works taken up in the city by the TRS regime and the GHMC.

Listing out that the assurances from the TRS manifesto released by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao earlier in the day, Rama Rao reminded the people that it was the TRS and not national parties like the Congress or the BJP that increased pensions for the aged and worked for the welfare of people.

Responding to a petition submitted by MLA D Sudheer Reddy on land registration and other local issues, Rama Rao promised to sort out them at the earliest through the recently launched Dharani portal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .