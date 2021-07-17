Robots to be introduced in Hyderabad to unclog sewer lines

Telangana govt is ready to pump in money for research and development on better sewerage management, says MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is planning to go big on the usage of robots to clean its sewerage system, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday. Stating that new technologies would be adopted to ensure safe management of faecal sludge and septage, Rao said the State government was ready to pump in money for research and development on better sewerage management. As part of this, the city would adopt robotics and robust cutting edge systems to clean sewerage lines.

“Hyderabad is already standing out to be an example for many States and cities in several sectors. Even in this issue, we will utilise latest technologies like Sewer Croc,” the Minister said after inaugurating Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant at Nallacheruvu, Uppal.

“A person will no longer have to clean sewage or sewerage lines. A robot will be pressed into service to do the job,” he said, also assuring MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director Dana Kishore that the government would stand by their side and ensure funds wherever required so that they experiment with new technologies.

“If you want to experiment with new technologies, the State government will never step back due to finances. The board will have all support,” the Minister said, pointing out that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana was the first State to procure jetting machines to end manual scavenging.

“Earlier, mini jetting machines and mini sewer machines were procured. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 130 vehicles and outside the city limits, 89 vehicles were procured,” he said. More FSTPs were being set up in different parts of the State as well.

“Another 68 such plants will be installed in other municipalities and municipal corporations,” said Rao, who also flagged off septic tank trucks on the occasion. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mahmood Ali were also present on the occasion.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .