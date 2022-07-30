‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, to exclusively stream in Hindi on Voot Select & air on COLORS Cineplex

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: Post the success of its theatrical release, the critically-acclaimed directorial debut of R Madhavan, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will now be streaming exclusively in Hindi on Voot Select and air on Viacom18s premium movie channel COLORS Cineplex. The film, jointly produced by R Madhvan, Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures, has received immense appreciation from the audience and the film fraternity alike for its flawless portrayal of the inspirational real-life story of an unsung hero.

Based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, depicts his momentous journey of becoming a scientist and a popular figure across the globe. As the plot unfolds, the film also showcases the trials and tribulations of the notable scientist who finds himself in a falsely accused espionage case in 1994 and was later exonerated after more than 20 years. The Hindi version of the film also has a cameo by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the role of a journalist and is seen interviewing Nambi.

Actor, director and writer, R Madhvan shared his excitement on the movies OTT debut and said, “It’s very rare in life that we come across stories that truly strike a chord and challenge us as artists, and ‘Rocketry’ has been just that. This is one story I felt the world needed to know. Nambi Sir is an inspiration, and I am grateful to have done justice to his story. The boon of OTT has paved the way for viewers to watch content with ease of convenience and catch films in case they have missed the theatrical release window. Rocketry’s premiere in Hindi on Voot Select will help us connect with audience from all parts of the country and I’m looking forward to more love pouring in.”

Coupled with a gripping storyline and impressive performances, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ surely makes for a must watch! Catch the movie in Hindi, now streaming on Voot Select and will soon air on COLORS Cineplex.