Rockwell Automation and Mahindra University partner for sustainability education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 08:21 PM

Hyderabad: Rockwell Automation, Inc., a company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahindra University to train students in areas of sustainability best practices.

The partnership will develop a collaborative framework to create, implement, and promote a comprehensive ‘Climate Solutions’ course. The goal is to equip students with skills and knowledge in sustainability best practices.

The collaboration will cover development of a comprehensive curriculum, crafted to include fundamental sustainability concepts, methodologies, and real-world applications.

This will be complemented by the creation of dynamic learning materials, from traditional textbooks to cutting-edge online resources and engaging multimedia content.

In addition, the partnership will establish a climate solutions laboratory that will offer students hands-on experience with advanced technologies. Outside of academia, joint research efforts will delve into pressing sustainability issues, fostering innovation and effective solutions.

Rockwell Automation India MD Dilip Sawhney said by combining the company’s expertise and resources, the collaboration aims to give a new generation of leaders the knowledge and skills needed to address pressing environmental challenges.

MU Centre for Sustainability head Anirban Ghosh said it is imperative that the future workforce keeps sustainability at the helm of everything they do. “Our partnership with Rockwell Automation reinforces our commitment to advancing sustainability education and is an important step towards equipping the next generation of leaders with the expertise and technical skills to address some of the greatest challenges facing our planet,” Ghosh added.