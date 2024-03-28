Anand Mahindra commits Rs 500 crore to Mahindra University, Hyderabad

In addition to this, Anand Mahindra has made a dedicated pledge of Rs.50 crore endowing the Indira Mahindra School of Education in the financial year 2025.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 08:46 PM

Hyderabad: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and his family pledged Rs.500 crore over the next five years to Mahindra University, Hyderabad.

Situated in a 100 acres campus in Hyderabad, Mahindra University is offering 35 programmes across five schools and four centres at the undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate levels, said a press release.