Rohit can single-handedly take game away from opponent, says Shakib

Asian neighbours are scheduled to face each other in the warm-up match at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday.

By IANS Published Date - 31 May 2024, 04:22 PM

Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Ahead of their warm-up match against India, experienced Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has heaped praise on Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma saying that he can change the result of a match single-handedly.

“I think the way he led India in the last few years was terrific. He has a tremendous record as a captain. I think all the players respect him as a leader of the team and he’s someone who can take the game away from the opponent single-handedly,” Shakib said in a Star Sports video posted on X.

On the other hand, Rohit said adapting to the US conditions will be important for them before playing their first game against Ireland on June 5.

“We’re looking to understand the conditions more importantly (before the tournament proper) as we haven’t been here before. (We will) try and make the most of the conditions, get used to what it’s going to be like on June 5 when we play our first game,” ICC quoted Rohit as saying.

“It’s just about getting into that rhythm of getting the feel of the ground, pitch and stuff like that,” he added.

The opening batter is looking forward to witnessing fans in the stadiums as the USA, along with West Indies, hosts its first-ever cricket World Cup.

“People in New York will be very interested in coming and watching the World Cup, with the World Cup happening for the first time here. I’m pretty sure all the fans across the various teams are quite excited and looking forward to this tournament. And also as players can’t wait to get started,” Rohit said.