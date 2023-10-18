| Rohit Sharma Back In Top 10 Gill Stays At Second Place In Latest Icc Rankings

Rohit Sharma back in top 10, Gill stays at second place in latest ICC rankings

By ANI Published Date - 06:32 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

New Delhi: India skipper and opener Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult are the big movers in the top 10 of the ODI Rankings' in the latest update released on Wednesday.

The strong performance from South Africa opener Quinton de Kock and India captain Rohit Sharma during the World Cup have pushed them higher in the ODI Batting Rankings.

The Proteas opener started the tournament with consecutive hundreds but missed an opportunity to climb even closer to the top spot after he was dismissed for 20 runs in South Africa’s 38 runs loss against Netherlands.

De Kock has risen three spots to the third place in the ODI batting rankings, leaving behind his teammate Rassie van der Dussen at the fourth spot.

Rohit Sharma has made an even bigger jump of five places to sixth after his scintillating 131-run knock against Afghanistan followed by 86 runs against India’s arch-rivals Pakistan.

Afghanistan opener and wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up 19 spots to 18th place) and Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (up 16 spots to 27th place) have also surged in the batting rankings following their performances in the ODI World Cup.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has 836 rating points and stretched his lead in the ODI batting rankings to 18 points.

India’s youngster and opener Shubman Gill continued to be in second place. He scored 12 against Pakistan after missing the first two games due to illness.

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult is within the grasp of number one spot in the ODI Bowling Rankings following a magnificent spell against Bangladesh.

Boult is only one rating point behind current top spot holder Josh Hazlewood (660 rating points) after moving up one place in the latest rankings update.

Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan climbed two spots higher to fourth place. South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj made a bigger jump of seven spots to be at the fifth place alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Among the fast bowlers, India’s Jasprit Bumrah moved up seven spots and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada up one spot with both placed 4th. Lungi Ngidi jumped six spots to 16th.

Veteran Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan holds onto the first spot in the ODI All-rounder Rankings with 343 rating points.

A decent start to the Cricket World Cup has helped New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner climb one spot to equal sixth.

Aussie spinner Glenn Maxwell has impressed with the ball at the Cricket World Cup so far boosting his standing three places to eighth in the all-rounder rankings.