Rohit to Virat: This is how India’s top batters performed against NZ in ODIs

By ANI Published Date - 12:42 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Mumbai: After a nine-match unbeaten streak at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma’s ‘Men in Blue’ displayed a stellar performance at the ongoing prestigious tournament and ended the league stage at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 18 points. They had a net run rate of +2.570.

India started their campaign after defeating Australia. The hosts then went on to defeat Afghanistan, their arch-rival Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

The ‘Men in Blue’ finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Dutch side, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

In terms of current players, Virat Kohli scored the most number of runs against New Zealand in the ODI format after taking part in 30 games against them. Kohli stands in the top place of the list with 1528 runs by his name. The former skipper’s highest score against the Kiwis is 154*.

Rohit Sharma stands in second place with 935 runs after playing 28 matches against the Kiwis. The ‘Men in Blue’ skipper’s highest score against New Zealand is 147.

Youngster Shubman Gill holds the third place with 510 runs after playing nine matches against Kane Williamson’s side. Gill’s best score against the Kiwis is 208 runs.

India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer scored 379 runs against New Zealand after playing seven matches against them. He is in the fourth place on the list. Iyer’s best score is 103 runs.

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored 361 runs against the Kiwis in the ODI format after playing 13 matches. Jadeja’s best score is 77 runs.

In India’s previous encounter against New Zealand in the 21st match of the ODI World Cup 2023, the ‘Men in Blue’ clinched a four-wicket victory against the Kiwis.

Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra led the Kiwi batting and gave a target of 274 runs. Meanwhile, Indian speedster Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul. While Kuldeep Yadav took wickets against New Zealand.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli played a 95-run knock to help India clinch their fifth win of the tournament.