8 reservoirs to come up in Quthbullapur

The capacity of each of these reservoirs is 17 mega litres (ML). Additionally, a pipeline of 265 kilometres is also being laid in the area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: A total of eight reservoirs are being constructed in mandal.

Water Board Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy on Friday visited the 3 ML capacity reservoir in Mallampet, which is coming up under Package II of the Outer Ring Road Project Phase-II.

Of the 38 reservoirs being constructed in this package, 13 have already been completed and made available. The remaining 25 are also almost completed.