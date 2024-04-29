Virat Kohli’s one8 Commune to open doors in Hyderabad’s HITEC City

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 02:12 PM

Hyderabad: one8 Commune, the popular F&B brand co-owned by cricket icon Virat Kohli, is gearing up to make its mark in Hyderabad. The much-anticipated restaurant is set to open its doors at RMZ The Loft in Knowledge City, situated near Hard Rock Cafe in HITEC City.

This new venture promises to be a unique experience, combining delectable cuisines, cricket vibes, and cinematic charm all under one roof. The ambiance is expected to reflect a swanky yet inviting atmosphere, catering to food enthusiasts and sports aficionados alike.

Virat Kohli, along with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates, was recently seen exploring the upcoming One 8 Commune in Hyderabad, building anticipation among fans and food lovers. Reports suggest that the interiors are already in place.

Established in 2017, one8 Commune has successfully expanded its footprint with outlets in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.