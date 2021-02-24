Role of Scouts and Guides key in society

The assembly started with a Prayer, a thought for the day and the News report.

World scout day was celebrated with all enthusiasm in Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally. It was celebrated online wherein the children prepared and presented through power point presentation and shared personal inputs on being a Scout.

The assembly started with a Prayer, a thought for the day and the News report. World Scout Day is celebrated as Founder’s Day on February 22 on the birthday of Robert Bowen Powell and as Thinking Day in memory of his wife Olave Baden-Powell who shares her birthday with her husband.

The main theme of World Scout Day is to always ‘Stand strong, stand up, stand together’. Scouting is all about building confidence and self-esteem, learning important life skills and leadership skills, team building, outdoor adventure, education, and fun, speakers at the virtual event said.

In these times of the pandemic, the contributions of the Scouts and Guides cannot be undermined. They have reacted and helped the world today by putting enormous effort into supporting local communities and adapting the delivery of Scouting so that their programmes could continue to be a safe space for young people to develop as well prepared citizens.

