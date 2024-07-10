Govt fails to improve conditions in government hostels: KTR

Rama Rao took to X to highlight tragic incidents and slams Congress for poor living conditions in welfare hostels and schools over the past few months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 03:12 PM

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the State government for its failure to improve conditions in the residential welfare schools and hostels, BRS working president KT Rama Rao warned that the government is putting the lives of young citizens of the country at risk. He advised the Congress government to wake up from slumber and initiate immediate action before any tragedy occurs.

Rama Rao took to X to highlight tragic incidents and poor living conditions in welfare hostels and schools over the past few months. He stated that during the previous Congress rule, the government hostels were in dire straits with students being served worm-infested rice and watery broth. “Now, under the current Congress regime, the situation is even worse. Lizard-infested tiffins and chutneys contaminated with rats have become the norm,” he remarked.

He referred to recent incidents, including the death of a student in a social welfare school in Bhongir after eating contaminated food, and the hospitalisation of 20 students in the Komatipalli hostel after a lizard fell in their Upma. Additionally, students at the Sultanpur JNTU hostel were horrified to find a live rat in their chutney.

“Who will guarantee the lives of the students if they eat such food? Where is the reassurance for parents?” the BRS working president questioned. He blamed the Congress administration for th dire conditions. He stated that the Congress which promised “change”, brought the unwanted change where conditions in government hostels have deteriorated.