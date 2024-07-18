Mahindra University launches School of Design Innovation in Hyderabad

The curriculum will provide students with a combination of design fundamentals, including sketching, engineering labs, prototyping, and digital tools followed by specialization in any of the three disciplines- industrial design, communication design and experience design.

18 July 2024

School Design Innovation launched by Mahindra University

Hyderabad: Mahindra University on Thursday announced the launch of its School of Design Innovation in Hyderabad, which will offer Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programmes in Design Innovation.

The first academic session of the bachelor’s programme with 30 seats will commence on August 15.

The School has a partnership with the Pininfarina Design Academy, Italy, Shenoy Innovation Studio IDC and IITB for mentoring its students.

Mahindra University Vice Chancellor Dr. Yajulu Medury said the School will be launching Master’s and PhD programmes next year.

The four-year bachelor’s programme will cost Rs.4 lakh per annum and the university will be extending a 25 per cent Chancellor’s Scholarship, amounting to Rs. 1 lakh every year to the first batch, he said.

The School has set up design labs required for the first semester, he said, adding that state-of-the-art visual mac labs for visual, animation and design will be added to the School.

Stating that there is no entrance test, Mahindra University founding dean School of Design Innovation, Prof.BK Chakravarthy said students need to have passion for design and basic sketching skills for admission.

“The applicants should be visually and creatively inclined. The School will turn students’ passion into a profession,” he said.

Prof. Chakravarthy said the core objective of design innovation is an effective problem-solving method that blends creativity with strategic acumen and it guides students to ideate and develop their concepts into innovative products and services.

All students who cleared intermediate or 10+2 across all streams are eligible to apply along with their portfolio of work.

Selected candidates will be called for an interview.