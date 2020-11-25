Round the clock drinking water on cards: Harish

Addressing an election rally in Ramachandrapuram division of GHMC here, Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has already announced free drinking water supply upto to 20,000 liters in GHMC to benefit citizens.

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday, said supply of round the clock drinking water to all households in GHMC area was on the cards once the construction of the proposed reservoirs is completed.

Addressing an election rally in Ramachandrapuram division of GHMC here, Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has already announced free drinking water supply upto to 20,000 liters in GHMC to benefit citizens.

Appealing the citizens to elect the TRS Party candidates who were performing, Rao urged the voters not to fall prey for the parties who were trying to lure the voters by offering liquor and money.

Saying that the local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has put an to end to drinking water woes besides building new roads in the colonies of RC Puram division, Rao promised to construct a drainage canal from Sainagar in Lingampally to Jyothi Nagar in RC Puram to ensure the rain water flow down easily. MLC, V Bhupal Reddy, TRS candidate from RC Puram, Pushpa Nagesh and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .