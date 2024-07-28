Row erupts over demand by students to offer namaz in church-run college in Kerala

On Friday, a section of students staged a protest inside Nirmala college alleging that the non-teaching staff had prevented a few girl students from offering the Friday prayer inside a room in the institution.

By PTI Published Date - 28 July 2024, 10:34 PM

Kochi: A row has erupted in Kerala over a section of students protesting the denial of permission to perform ‘namaz’ inside the premises of a church-run college at Muvattupuzha near here, which was opposed by the BJP and organisations of Catholic church members.

On Friday, a section of students staged a protest inside Nirmala college alleging that the non-teaching staff had prevented a few girl students from offering the Friday prayer inside a room in the institution.

In a video of the protest which was aired by some local channels, the students claim that for several days the office staff did not allow them to offer prayers and sought an apology from the principal.

The incident drew criticism by the BJP which claimed that some people were trying to create issues in the educational institutions run by Hindu and Christian communities. “Some are trying to threaten the principal of the college for not giving permission for performing namaz.

Extremists are behind such moves,” BJP state chief K Surendran alleged.

He claimed that such people have the backing of the Left and the Congress parties.

The BJP in a statement said that the demand for a separate prayer area was part of an agenda. “Similar incidents have been reported in Kanjirappally and Erattupetta. This is part of an international conspiracy to turn our colleges into rioting grounds in the name of religion,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the SFI, the student organisation of the ruling CPI(M), said the sangh parivar organisations were trying to blame it for the protest inside the campus. “SFI was always in the forefront to maintain the campuses secular. The SFI is aware that allowing the rituals of any particular religion to be performed on campuses could lead to the observance of rituals from all religions, thereby affecting the secular spirit of the campuses,” the SFI said in a statement.

SFI state secretary P M Arsho said the organisation was not part of any protest that happened as alleged by the BJP. The Catholic Congress, which is associated with the Syro-Malabar Church, condemned the protest and said such divisive forces should be weeded out.

“The educational institution can allow students time to offer their prayers in the nearby mosque on Fridays. But the demand to allow space for ladies in the college campus just because the mosque will not allow women inside cannot be accepted,” the organisation said in a statement issued on Saturday. BJP leader P C George termed the stir inside the college as ‘condemnable’. “Will any Muslim college allow rooms for Hindus or Christians to pray?” he asked.