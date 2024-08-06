Telangana: Row over water pumping as Congress leader forces officials to switch off motors

| Row Over Water Pumping As Congress Leader Forces Officials To Switch Off Motor

The incident occurred when Alampur MLA from BRS Vijayudu switched on motors and waited for water supply to commence at delivery cistern, but another Congress leader got the motors switched off

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 August 2024, 12:05 PM

Jogulamba Gadwal: Tension prevailed at Aiza over the switching on of the Tummila lift motors here on Tuesday. Alampur MLA from BRS Vijayudu switched on the motors and waited for the water supply to commence at the delivery cistern.

In the meanwhile, Congress leader A Sampath, who contested against the BRS MLA, reached the spot. He exerted pressure on the officials and made them switch off the motors at Tummilla.

Despite there being no protocol, the Congress leader was calling the shots in the constituency. Interestingly, 10 days back, the Congress leader had released water to Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme canal.

Condemning the Congress leader’s attitude, BRS leaders, led by local MLA Vijayudu, are staging dharna and demanding justice.