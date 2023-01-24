Royal Enfield conducts special ride across Telangana

In the early hours of Sunday, various RE models including a lot of the recently-launched Hunter 350s were visible across multiple cities in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:29 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield (RE) on Sunday conducted a special ride at 13 different locations across Telangana to promote riding amongst the user community and provide an avenue for first-time riders to kick start their riding journey, enabling them towards pursuit of pure motorcycling experience, a press release said.

In the early hours of Sunday, various RE models including a lot of the recently-launched Hunter 350s were visible across multiple cities in Telangana. Nearly 200 riders at 15 different locations in Telangana participated in the special ride.

An exclusive ride for all the Scram 411 owners was also conducted on Saturday evening. The riders went around the city exploring the infrastructure nearby the streets of DLF, Mindspace and Madhapur, the press release added.