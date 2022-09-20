Royal Enfield ‘One Ride’ sees record participation of 15,000 riders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Introduced in 2011 with an aim to celebrate the passion that riders have for motorcycling and Royal Enfield, 'One Ride' was celebrated globally across 50 countries.

Hyderabad: The Royal Enfield ‘One Ride’ saw a record participation of more than 15,000 riders from across 500 Indian cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and others.

One Ride is India’s largest cause led ride where motorcycling enthusiasts of all ages from diverse regions and social identities come together for a ride that is inclusive and fiercely unique. The ride encourages the participants to become the change agents where they are sensitized about the local ecosystem, community challenges, and opportunities to volunteer/support them for regeneration or building resilience within the local community. The theme for this year ‘One World – One Mission- One Ride’ is rooted towards Royal Enfield’s social mission of encouraging Responsible Travel practices, a press release said.