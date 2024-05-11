RPF Secunderabad makes arrangements for smooth operation of polls

These arrangements also are aimed at streamlining crowd movement and preventing any untoward incidents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 03:06 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad, has made arrangements to effectively manage the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the general elections period. These arrangements also are aimed at streamlining crowd movement and preventing any untoward incidents.

At Secunderabad railway station, an additional 60 staff members have been deployed to manage crowds, provide assistance to passengers, and maintain vigilance to prevent any security breaches.

B.S. Saraswat, RPF Inspector, Secunderabad, said the passengers can call the toll-free number 139 for RPF assistance. “We have implemented robust measures, including deployment of additional staff, to facilitate smooth operations at Secunderabad Railway Station,” he said.