RPF Secunderabad retrieves passenger’s luggage left behind on train

The RPF said the passenger, Mangesh Baghe was travelling from New Delhi to Bangalore in Rajadhani Express, B11-61 and disembarked at Kazipet to purchase a water bottle but could not board the train on time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 07:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force, Secunderabad, retrieved and restored the luggage along with mobile of a passenger who on getting down for drinking water missed the train.

Following a complaint to Railmadad by the passenger, P.S.V.P. Prasad, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector along with staff retrieved the luggage bag, mobile and machinery items valued at Rs.5 lakh, when the train reached Secunderabad railway station. The personal belongings were handed over to Mangesh Baghe after due verification, the RPF said in a press release.

This year so far, the RPF post Secunderabad has recovered missing /left behind mobiles, luggage worth Rs.21.50 lakh in 87 incidents and handed over to passengers under Operation Amanath. This operation conducted over the trains and railway premises, underlines the alertness of the on duty staff and the motive of RPF to ensure a safe and secure environment to the passengers, the press release added.