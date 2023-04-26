Hyderabad passport office to conduct special passport drive on Saturdays

The drive will be conducted on Saturdays starting from April 29, across five Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in the region.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:57 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has announced a special passport drive to clear the backlog of applications.

The drive will be conducted on Saturdays starting from April 29, across five Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in the region. This comes as a relief to many passport applicants who have been facing long waiting times for appointment availability.

The PSP Division in the Ministry of External Affairs has taken this decision due to the huge demand for passports and the long waiting times for appointments. The centres will be spread across three locations, Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Tolichowki, with one each at Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

The first special passport drive is set to take place on April 29, with around 3,056 appointments under all categories, i.e., tatkal, normal, and PCC, to be released. Applicants can register for appointments through the Passportseva website and mPassportseva app from 4 pm on April 27, Thursday.

Regional Passport Officer has informed that prior appointments are mandatory, and no walk-in requests will be entertained at PSKs/POPSKs. All applicants are advised not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and passport-related requirements and to make use of this special measure.