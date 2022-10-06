‘RRR’ for Oscars: Makers apply to The Academy in different categories

Published Date - 05:22 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s Oscars campaign for ‘RRR’ is officially under way as the makers have announced that they have applied to The Academy in different categories. “We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box-office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers,” wrote the official page of ‘RRR’ on social media.

“We’re grateful to each and every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide,” they added.

Alia Bhatt shared the post on her social media handles as well.

As per Letterboxd, the makers have submitted the film in 14 different categories, including Best Motion Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr. NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), Best Original Song (‘Naatu Naatu’), and Best Original Score (MM Keeravaani), among others.

Here’s the complete list: