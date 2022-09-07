Zee Telugu to make your Sunday more special with telecast of ‘RRR’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:38 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hours before the telecast of ‘RRR’, viewers will also enjoy an entertaining afternoon with their families as they witness the epic grand finale of Zee Super Family from 12 noon, the same day.

Hyderabad: After presenting the world television premiere of 2022’s biggest grosser – ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ a couple of weeks ago, Zee Telugu has planned yet another visual feast for its audience this weekend! This Sunday, Zee Telugu is all set telecast the Hindi version of the mega blockbuster ‘RRR’ on September 11 at 5:30 pm.

Hours before the telecast of ‘RRR’, viewers will also enjoy an entertaining afternoon with their families as they witness the epic grand finale of Zee Super Family from 12 noon, the same day. And that’s not it! The viewers will also get to enjoy the latter part of the grand launch of the competition phase of ‘Dance India Dance Telugu’, which saw superstar Mahesh Babu making his debut appearance on a TV show along with his daughter Sitara. The episode will air at 9 pm post the ‘RRR’ telecast.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, ‘RRR’ will see Jr NTR and Ram Charan set the screens on fire with their fierce performances as Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively in the movie, while Ajay Devgn (Venkata Rama Raju), Alia Bhatt (Sita), and Olivia Morris (Jennifer) will impress one and all. With plenty of twists and turns in the plot, breath-taking action sequences and heart-wrenching emotional scenes, the film is a must-watch this Sunday.

Prior to this visual extravaganza, setting the mood for the perfect Sunday evening will be the grand finale of ‘Zee Super Family’, which will see the teams of ‘Muthyamantha Muddu’, ‘Gundamma Katha’, ‘Kalyana Vaibhogam’, and ‘Agnipariksha’ battling it out for the title. Apart from the highly entertaining games, the finale episode will also feature some special performances that will truly blow the audience’s mind, including soulful renderings by Snigdha (AR Rahman special) and yesteryear beauty Aamani.

So, mark your dates and tune in to Zee Telugu for the Sunday Entertainment Bonanza.