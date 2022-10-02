California school students sing RRR’s Natu Natu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: At a time when Telugu cinema is scaling new heights, instances of foreigners appreciating it have become common. With SS Rajamouli’s latest blockbuster RRR, not just the fans of cinema but filmmakers of other countries have also showered love on Telugu cinema.

Proving the dominance of our movies and that music has no language, a musical performance at a middle school in California, US has caught everybody’s attention.

In a video shared by one Madhulatha on Twitter, students of Thomas Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, California can be seen singing the hit song Natu Natu from the movie RRR.

While a good number of students of Indian origin can be spotted in the video, it is surprising to see that American students who held the lyrics written on papers in their hands were singing the song with proficiency.

As the heart-pounding beats played in the background, the choir sang the song with utmost enthusiasm. A group of kids also broke into a quick formation to enact the famous dance step from the song.

With over 49 thousand views in just a few hours, the clip is now doing rounds on the internet. “It seems like a RRR revolution is sweeping through the US!! Great!!” tweeted one user while others appreciated the kids for their performance.