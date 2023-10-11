Rs 12 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Mancherial: In three different incidents, unaccounted cash of Rs 12 lakh was seized in the district on Wednesday.

In the first instance, Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar and his team seized Rs 5 lakh from Kushnepalli Gangaram as he could not provide relevant documents of the funds during a vehicle check. The cash was handed to a flying squad team for further action. Police advised the public to carry receipts of the cash above Rs 50,000 while travelling.

Meanwhile, Jaipur police seized the unaccounted Rs 4 lakh at Indaram village, while Rs 3 lakh was caught by Luxettipet police.