Rs 228 crore relief distribution to rain-hit farmers from today: Puvvada

An amount of Rs 228 crore would be distributed to the farmers across the State and farmers in Khammam would get Rs 23 crore, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at Rythu Dinotsavam at Raghunathapalem in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: The distribution of financial relief announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for rain-hit farmers began on Saturday, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He said the Chief Minister had announced a financial relief of Rs.10,000 per acre more than the Centre’s recommendations for the crops damaged due to the recent hailstorms and untimely rains in Telangana. An amount of Rs.228 crore would be distributed to the farmers across the State and farmers in Khammam would get Rs.23 crore.

Ajay Kumar addressed a gathering at Rythu Dinotsavam as organised at Raghunathapalem and Rankya thanda Rythu Vedikas in the district on Saturday as part of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations.

The minister informed that a School of Excellence was being built next to SUDA Park with Rs.20 crore to offer free of cost quality education to the poor. The BRS government has introduced schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free electricity, seeds and fertiliser for farmers.

Similarly schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Aasara Pensions, double bedroom houses, free fishlings distribution to fishermen have all helped the poor and brought smiles on their faces.

For the continuation of the schemes, BRS candidates have to be elected in the coming elections so that Chandrashekhar Rao would become Chief Minister again.

Earlier in the day, the Minister along with district Collector VP Gautham inspected the works of Raghunathapalem mandal police station and tahsildar office, which were being constructed at a cost of Rs.50 lakh each in Khammam Assembly constituency.

Ajay Kumar told the officials to inaugurate the facilities as part of the ongoing Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations by completing the construction by June 10 and start offering services to the public. He directed the officials to plant trees, provide toilets, drinking water, parking, fans in the waiting room and other facilities so that the people who come to get the services do not face any difficulties.

MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam were present.