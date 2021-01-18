Rs 23 Lakh worth gutkha products seized in Khammam

By | Published: 9:59 pm 10:01 pm

Khammam: The police seized banned tobacco products worth about Rs 23 lakh at Auto Nagar in Khammam Rural mandal on Monday.

ACP (Task Force) G Venkat Rao said the Task Force police and the Khammam rural police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle carrying 46 bags of banned gutkha and amber products.

Two youngsters, Murali and Chanti, were taken into custody while the main accused, M Prabhakar of Paloncha, was on the run. SI Sathish Kumar and Ramu took part in the vehicle inspections.

