Rs 25 lakh cash seized in Medak

The Medak Police intercepted a person aboard a Kamareddy-bound TSRTC bus at Kallakal Checkpost on NH-44 in Manoharabad Mandal on Monday and confiscated Rs 25 lakh in cash from them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:48 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

The man carrying the cash was identified as Kalakuntla Narendar of Gamiraopet in the Rajanna-Siricilla district.

The Police have handed over the seized cash to Gajwel Town Police.

Since the man did not possess any proper documents, the Police have seized it. Later, they have also informed to Income Tax Nodal Officer. The Police have also seized Rs 5,700 worth of liquor from a person Ranga Ramesh at Kalwakunta village of Nizampet Mandal.