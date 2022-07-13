Rs 4 crore worth cage culture units washed away from Yellampalli

03:22 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Eight cage culture units developed in Sripada Yellampalli Project were washed away with the lifting of 55 flood gates at a time to release huge quantity of water from the project. Organizers estimated the cost of cage culture units at Rs 4 crore.

Since the project was getting heavy inflows from its catchment area following heavy rains during the last four days, project officials released a huge quantity of water to the downstream by lifting 55 flood gates at a time for the safety of the dam.

Four years ago, fishermen in cooperation with the state government developed eight cage culture units in the project. Unable to tolerate the heavy flood, all the units were washed away from the project.

Besides Rs 1 crore worth fish (100 tons), four motor boats, six tons of fish fodder, floating house, nets used to grow fish, a number of live jackets and others were washed away in the flood water, said cage culture organisers.