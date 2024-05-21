Rs 50 lakh misappropriated from PACS in Asifabad

District Cooperative Officer Mohan told press persons in Dahegaon mandal headquarters that Rs 50 lakh were found to be misappropriated during an annual audit held for financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 07:45 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 50 lakh was exposed during annual audit of an agriculture cooperative society-Dahegaon mandal recently.

A sum of Rs 10 lakh was already paid by the staffers who were behind the incident.

A month of time was given to repay the remaining funds. Steps were being taken to prevent similar incidents in future.

Officials said that some staffers of the society did not deposit funds generated by the society by way of selling fertilizers to farmers, in account of the body, but utilised them for personal needs. An inquiry was initiated into the swindling of the funds based on a complaint received from farmers.

Members of a committee formed as part of the inquiry audited the transactions of the society and found the irregularities.

Meanwhile, farmers alleged that the staffers illegally sold fertilizers worth Rs 9 lakh and requested the officials to probe into the sales of fertilizers.

They wanted stringent action against errant staffers and members of the council that governs the society for misappropriation of the funds.

They found fault with the members of the council for being silent on the irregularities.