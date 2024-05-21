BJP says Uttam Kumar Reddy sent Rs100 cr to Congress High Command

Maheshwar Reddy alleged that paddy worth Rs. 1600 crore were sold without receipts and that Uttam Kumar Reddy and Civil Supplies department officials received a kickback of Rs.500 crore, out of which Rs.100 crore was handed over to Congress.

Hyderabad: BJP Legislature Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy accused Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy of handing over Rs.100 crore collected through kickbacks from rice millers to Congress high command as election fund.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that paddy worth Rs. 1600 crore were sold without receipts and that Uttam Kumar Reddy and Civil Supplies department officials received a kickback of Rs.500 crore, out of which Rs.100 crore was handed over to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal by Uttam Kumar Reddy as election funds recently.

“Uttam is in the race for the CM’s post and to please the party high command, he sent Rs.100 crore for elections,” he alleged. Accusing the government of allowing rice millers to collect 10 to 12 Kgs of paddy per quintal excess from farmers, he alleged that crores of rupees had changed hands through the illegal sale of paddy.

“About 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is being procured by the State government annually and if 10 percent excess is being collected by the millers it comes to 13,000 MT. You can imagine how much money has changed hands,”he said.