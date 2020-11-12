Rs 5L aid for kin of youth killed in Asifabad tiger attack

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has declared an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of Sidam Vignesh, a tribal youngster who was attacked and killed by a tiger near Digida village in Dahegaon mandal of Kumram Bheem district. Terming the incident as unfortunate, the Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the District Forest Protection Complex, housing the Divisional Forest Officer, at Medchal-Malkajgiri district built at a cost of Rs 65 lakh in a 3-acre land on Thursday. The Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen the Forest Department. “The department is determined to improve green cover as per the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Officers are also working hard to protect forest, forest land and wildlife,” he said.

He said the government had embarked on a programme to develop urban forests on the outskirts of Hyderabad so that the urban population could enjoy the pleasant environment during their leisure time. He said Medchal-Malkajgiri district had already become famous for its urban forests and snake rescue centres. He appreciated the efforts of the forest officers for completing the construction of the complex in a record six months.

