Rs 6,014 crore deposited into farmers’ accounts under Rythu Bandhu

The farm incentive has been extended to about 1.2 crore acres as on Tuesday.

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: Less than 10 days after commencement of disbursement of farm incentive under Rythu Bandhu scheme for this Yasangi season, the State government deposited around Rs 6,014.45 crore directly into the bank accounts of 56.57 lakh farmers in the State. The farm incentive has been extended to about 1.2 crore acres as on Tuesday.

Nalgonda district topped the list with around 4.18 lakh beneficiaries receiving over Rs 477.21 crore, followed by about 2.46 lakh farmers receiving Rs 299.31 crore in Nagar Kurnool and another Rs 280.44 crore were disbursed to about 2.81 lakh farmers. Medchal Malkajgiri district has least number of beneficiaries with 28,834 farmers receiving about Rs 23.26 crore.

The State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been extending support to farmers even during Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the State suffering severe revenue losses due to the pandemic, the Chief Minister did not think twice before releasing adequate funds for Rythu Bandhu scheme. The farm incentive will be disbursed to a total of 60.88 lakh farmers by January 8. At Rs 5,000 per acre, the State government will distribute Rs 7,515 crore towards 1.52 crore acres of agricultural land for the Yasangi season this year, an official release said.

