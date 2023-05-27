CM KCR demands withdrawal of Delhi ordinance; holds joint presser with Kejriwal, Mann

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demanded that Prime Minister withdraw the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) ordinance on his own without further lapse of time

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who criticised the systematic destruction of democratic institutions during the days of the Emergency, was now out on a similar mission with a much more sinister agenda.

Addressing a news conference along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Chandrashekhar Rao demanded that Prime Minister withdraw the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) ordinance on his own without further lapse of time.

The ordinance, which is intended to have the final authority vested with the Lieutenant Governor instead of the elected government in respect of services of bureaucrats, was an insult on the people of Delhi, he said, adding that the ordinance was devised to nullify the Supreme Court ruling given upholding the authority of the democratically elected government of the Aam Aadmi Party over the powers to transfer bureaucrats posted to Delhi.

Stating that the Prime Minister should withdraw the Ordinance without making an issue, he said the Delhi government elected by the people should be allowed to function on its own.

“Let the Delhi Government work. The people have voted the AAP to power thrice in Delhi. It is a popular government which has extended good services with special initiatives paying rich dividends in the implementation of Mohalla clinics, water supply and electricity,” he said, expressing hope that the Prime Minister would honour the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“If you are failing to honour the Supreme Court judgment, the people have to understand that the country is heading towards a phase that will be much worse that the dark days of the Emergency. People in Karnataka have already taught a lesson to the BJP,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that the Delhi ordinance would be fought by all the opposition parties to ensure its defeat in the Parliament. Thanking the BRS President for the support extended by him to the AAP government on the ordinance, Kejriwal said he was emboldened in the fight against the ordinance with the support from Chandrashekhar Rao.

