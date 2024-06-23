RS Praveen Kumar calls for capital punishment for Peddapalli rape and murder accused

Besides consoling the parents of the girl, Praveen Kumar participated in a candle rally held in Peddapalli town on Sunday, in protest against the rape and murder of the child.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 11:18 PM

Peddapalli: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar has called for capital punishment for the accused, who raped and murder a six year-old girl near a rice mill in Katnapalli of Sultanabad mandal one week ago.

Besides consoling the parents of the girl, Praveen Kumar participated in a candle rally held in Peddapalli town on Sunday, in protest against the rape and murder of the child.

Speaking to the media, the BRS leader assured to extend all support to the family. Demanding justice for the victim’s family, he wanted to punish the accused openly.