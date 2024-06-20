RS Praveen Kumar says Justice Narasimha Reddy should step down from power enquiry commission

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 04:38 PM

File Photo of BRS Leader RS Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: Stating that the government should do thorough background checks before choosing people for important positions, BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar has demanded that Justice L Narasimha Reddy, who is the chairman of the Commission of Enquiry into the energy policy, should quit on moral, ethical and technical grounds.

In a post on X, Praveen Kumar said the 12-page response from Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao to the notice served by the Commission vividly portrayed the vision and toil of Chandrashekhar Rao and his team of technocrats in making Telangana self-sufficient in power generation.

Pointing out that he was particularly impressed with the decision to set up a thermal power station on the banks of Krishna river in Southern Telangana, Praveen Kumar said catapulting a state from the abyss of 5000 MW deficit to the peaks of 20,000 MW capacity was no mean achievement. No Chief Minister in independent India could undertake and complete such mega visionary projects in a fledgling State in record time like Chandrashekhar Rao had done.

“In fact all these great policy marvels must be taught as case studies in business and public policy schools across the country. When doctors treat patients in emergency wards, they don’t care for accuracy in the results of lab tests. Some don’t even waste time in such tests! They follow their gut instincts to save the lives first. Telangana’s case in 2014 was that. KCR did what his cabinet thought apt for the youngest State which was on life support. Emergency always demands alacrity over accuracy in response,” he wrote.

Stating that if the current State government was keen on good governance and making a name for themselves, Praveen Kumar said it should immediately focus on how to improve the efficiency of what has already been built by the earlier dispensation.

“Setting up of commissions not only amounts to sheer waste of time and public money, but also reveals the vengeful attitude of the current ruling dispensation. A person whose family members faced serious allegations of encroaching OU lands, a judge who created ruckus for having been fined by the SI for not wearing a seat belt in 2006, and a judicial functionary whose colleagues refused to attend his farewell in Bihar for acting like a ‘Moghul Badshah’ doesn’t deserve to be the chairman of a commission set up to enquire into a subject of national importance,” he said.

“Govt should have done thorough background checks before choosing people for important positions. Justice Narasimha Reddy garu, please quit on moral, ethical and technical grounds, sir. Neither you nor the current Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, have the right to comment on what KCR and his team of technocrats did to the State of Telangana since its birth. Only history has such right to judge,” (sic) Praveen Kumar added.