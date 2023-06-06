RTA Khairatabad mops up Rs 35.62 lakh on single day from fancy number auction

According to RTA officials, the number TS 09 GB 9999 fetched Rs 9 lakh, whereas TS 09 GC 0009 fetched Rs 8.90 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

According to RTA officials, the number TS 09 GB 9999 fetched Rs 9 lakh, whereas TS 09 GC 0009 fetched Rs 8.90 lakh

Hyderabad: Fancy registration numbers seems to have become a good source of revenue for the Transport department.

On a single day on June 3, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Khairatabad earned Rs 35,62,691 lakh through auction of fancy registration numbers. According to RTA officials, the number TS 09 GB 9999 fetched Rs 9 lakh, whereas TS 09 GC 0009 fetched Rs 8.90 lakh. The number TS 09 GC 0001 was bought for Rs 2,62,113 and TS 09 GC 0006 was auctioned for Rs 2,16,000.

The number TS 09 GC 0005 was sold for Rs 1,45,555, TS 09 GC 0007 for Rs 1,11,112, TS 09 GC 0019 for Rs 1,07,000 and TS 09 GC 0004 number was sold for Rs 1,06,001.

In 2021, Keystone Infra paid Rs 20.10 lakh for the number TS 09 FT 9999 during an online auction of fancy numbers, the officials said. Many vehicle owners prefer their lucky number as the vehicle registration number, while some try to acquire numbers surrounding their date of birth, astrologically significant numbers, auspicious numbers associated with their names and some according to numerology.

The RTO reserves fancy numbers as per demand and popularity from 001 to 9999. The numbers will be distributed serially, after the last number in the order on the date of application was assigned.

Among the special numbers, the demand is high for 1, 9, 999 and 9999 numbers, which can be acquired through auction by paying an initial deposit of Rs 50,000, while numbers such as 99, 333, 555, 666, 777, 888, 2222, 3333, 4444, 5555, 6666, 7777 and 8888 cost Rs 30,000 as initial deposit. The numbers 123, 222, 369, 444, 567, 786, 1111, 1116, 3366, 3456 and 4455 have a deposit of Rs 20,000. There are a few other numbers which could be acquired by paying Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

If more than one application is filed for the same special number, the owner has to submit the bid by paying the bid amount for the number, RTA officials said.

• Total auction earnings on June 3: Rs 35,62,691 lakh

• Highest bid: Rs 9 lakh

• High demand numbers: 1, 9, 999 and 9999

• Deposit before auction for 1, 9, 999, 9999: Rs 50,000

• Deposit for 99, 333, 555, 666, 777, 888, 2222, 3333, 4444, 5555, 6666, 7777 and 8888: Rs 30,000

• Deposit for 123, 222, 369, 444, 567, 786, 1111, 1116, 3366, 3456 and 4455: Rs 20,000

Also Read Hyderabad: Neopolis Layout in Kokapet all set to become role model for other projects