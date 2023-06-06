| Hyderabad Neopolis Layout In Kokapet All Set To Become Role Model For Other Projects

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority is pulling out all the stops to equip the greenfield township with state-of-the-art infrastructure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: The Neopolis Layout in Kokapet is all set to become a role model for other projects not only in Telangana but even other parts of the country, with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) pulling out all the stops to equip the greenfield township with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The futuristic and advanced infrastructure for the township includes 36 metres and 45 metres wide roads, eight-lane carriageway internal roads with a width of 45 metres and six-lane carriageway roads with width of 36 metres. The township will also have internal road networks with utility ducts for cables, fully developed network of stormwater drains, cycle tracks, pedestrian walkways, exclusive lung spaces in the form of tree zones with street light illumination.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, MA&UD, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday said that the greenfield township will house around 0.7 million workforce in coming years.

The land use at the Neopolis layout is classified as a ‘Multiple Use Zone’ for commercial, residential, retail and entertainment with no requirements for further reclassification of the usage of land. Another perk granted to builders and developers is, no restrictions on the floor space index (FSI).