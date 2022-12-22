| Pawan Kalyan Visits Rta Khairatabad For Registration Of Six New Vehicles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Actor and Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan visited the Regional Transport Office at Khairatabad for registration of six new vehicles, which would be added to his convoy.

Recently, the actor-politician got a customized fancy political campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’ registered.

The six vehicles which were registered included two Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Jeep and a Mercedes Benz.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (West Zone) Papa Rao received Pawan Kalyan and ensured the registration formalities were quickly finished.

Sources said the registration process was completed after the actor offered his thumb impression and signature.