RTC bus hits road divider, 10 injured in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:27 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Medak: A Hyderabad-bound Banswada depot RTC bus hit a road divider on NH-65 at Gadi Peddapur village of Alladurgam Mandal on Thursday. About 10 passengers including the conductor sustained minor injuries.

The passengers have said that overspeed has resulted in the mishap. The victims were taken to Area Hospital Jogipet for postmortem. The condition of all the injured is stable.