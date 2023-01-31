Telangana: 15 students injured after school bus-RTC bus collision at Yellareddypet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:02 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: 15 school students were injured when their school bus was hit by RTC Bus from behind near Yellareddypet of Sircilla District. Injured children were shifted to the near by hospital and their condition is progressive.

Report said RTC bus which hit the school bus from behind is suspected to be the result of negligence of RTC bus driver.

2 passengers of RTC bus were also injured. Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao who represents Sircilla constituency in Telangana Assembly, called the District Collector to find out the details of the accident and asked him to take care of the injured children.

More details awaited.