Hyderabad cops book 3,892 cases against TSRTC buses for traffic violation

Hyderabad traffic police booked 3892 cases against TSRTC buses for various traffic violations during a special drive conducted from January 4

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:15 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police booked 3892 cases against TSRTC buses for various traffic violations during a special drive conducted from January 4. Another 5806 cases were booked against heavy vehicles.

The traffic police officials stated that the special driver was conducted against RTC buses and heavy vehicles and cases were booked for violations like over speeding, dangerous driving, stop line/ zebra line, obstruction of free left, stopping on carriageway, not stopping in bus bays and using multi toned horns.

The police also booked 24,658 cases for triple riding on bikes and another 1, 30,311 cases for wrong side driving by motorists.