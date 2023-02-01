TSRTC bus tracking system to cover 4,200 vehicles

App to provide real-time information about exact movements of buses

By C. Romeo Published Date - 12:45 AM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has expanded its bus tracking system to cover nearly 4,200 buses, which will enable its mobile app TSRTC Bus Tracking to accurately provide real-time information about the exact movements of the buses to commuters.

The tracking system has been implemented in Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury, AC buses, and Metro Express services across the city. In the coming months, TSRTC will install the system in all buses across Telangana, which will further strengthen the ability of the mobile app to provide accurate information on bus stops, arrival times, and the exact locations of buses.

The TSRTC bus tracking application, which is a pilot project, was initially enabled for about 1,800 buses and eventually expanded to over 4,000 buses. “Passengers can use this application to avoid waiting and board their buses comfortably on time. To further enhance passenger convenience, the Corporation would SMS the bus tracking link to all passengers who make reservations,” says TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V C Sajjanar.

Sajjanar said passengers could find the exact location of the bus and the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) at their pick-up point, using the link.

“They can also report any emergencies such as women’s safety issues, breakdowns of buses, medical emergencies, and road accidents on the app which will trigger an immediate response and action by the officials,” he said.